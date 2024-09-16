Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,810 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.29% of Nomad Foods worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Boston Partners raised its position in Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,563,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,241,000 after buying an additional 1,356,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,286,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,403,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 104,177 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.