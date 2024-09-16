Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 2,592 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.26.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

