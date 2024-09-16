Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

