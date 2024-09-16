Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $932,571,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,153.35 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,124.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,026.46. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,109.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

