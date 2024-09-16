Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $52.78 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

