Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 69,483 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 69,483 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Golar LNG by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Golar LNG Stock Up 1.4 %

GLNG opened at $31.88 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a net margin of 50.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Further Reading

