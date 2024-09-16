Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY remained flat at $14.10 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 889. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Thule Group AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

