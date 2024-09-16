Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 1.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 2,569,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,098,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Tilray Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth $26,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

