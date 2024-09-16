Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tivic Health Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,890. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
