Tokocrypto (TKO) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $201.64 million and $6.36 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 496,727,643 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

