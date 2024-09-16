Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,915 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

