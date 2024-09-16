Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 7,575 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $41.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

