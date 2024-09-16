Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after buying an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,104,000 after buying an additional 846,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,063,000 after buying an additional 442,720 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $52.07 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

