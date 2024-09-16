Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,769 shares of company stock worth $12,295,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

