Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.97% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 298.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000.

NASDAQ:JOET opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $116.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

