Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,273 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,807,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

