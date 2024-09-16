Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $123.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.55.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

