Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.