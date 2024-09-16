Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Free Report

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

