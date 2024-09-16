Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 306.7% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,207,000 after acquiring an additional 160,335 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Chubb stock opened at $288.87 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day moving average is $262.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.