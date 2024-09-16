Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 306.7% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,207,000 after acquiring an additional 160,335 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %
Chubb stock opened at $288.87 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day moving average is $262.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
