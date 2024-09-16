Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 142,388 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,107,000.

SCHF stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

