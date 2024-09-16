Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,161,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $332.45 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

