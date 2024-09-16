Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in August

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Toto Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TOTDY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,399. Toto has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67.

Get Toto alerts:

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Toto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOTDY

Toto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.