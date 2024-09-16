Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in August

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Toto Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TOTDY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,399. Toto has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67.
Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.
Toto Company Profile
Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.
