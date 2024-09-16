Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 9,708 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 490% compared to the typical volume of 1,646 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 48,577,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,091,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Shares of Mullen Automotive are going to reverse split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 16th.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.