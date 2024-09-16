TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $113.96 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $113.96 million and $19.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,157,465,664 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,157,465,664.2386088 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10120862 USD and is down -8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $22,101,486.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.