TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Update

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
