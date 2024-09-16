Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TOUR opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

