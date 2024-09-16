UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

NYSE UBS opened at $29.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,692,000 after buying an additional 663,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $806,000.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

