UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,123,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,437,646 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.06% of UBS Group worth $2,898,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $29.59 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

