Uniti Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,771 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 258% compared to the average daily volume of 2,170 put options.

In related news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $304,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,997. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

