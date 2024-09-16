Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $1,179,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $209.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.17 and a 200-day moving average of $184.61. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.