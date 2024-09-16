Unizen (ZCX) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Unizen has a total market cap of $51.40 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,625,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

