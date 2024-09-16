Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

UPLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Upland Software Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of UPLD opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 33,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,405 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

