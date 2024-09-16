Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires 6,684 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

