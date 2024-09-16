Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,502,000 after acquiring an additional 628,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,701,000 after purchasing an additional 567,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,073,000 after purchasing an additional 382,380 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHV stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

