VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.27

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 181098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,998,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,993.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 557,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 539,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,510,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

