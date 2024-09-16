VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.27

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 181098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- What is a support level?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.