Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Raised by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 4.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.60% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $108,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after buying an additional 149,765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,823,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $177.39 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.09.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.