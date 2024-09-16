Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2,488.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $33,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.92 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

