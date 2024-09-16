Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

