Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VHT opened at $286.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.