Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.52

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.72.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2041 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
