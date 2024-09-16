Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.52

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.72.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2041 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,360 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,877,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,002,000 after purchasing an additional 313,557 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,593,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,615,000 after buying an additional 182,144 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.