Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

