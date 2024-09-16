Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $164.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

