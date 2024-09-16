Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Increased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 3.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $66,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.