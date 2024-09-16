Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.