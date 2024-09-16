Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 1.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.93 and last traded at $84.11. Approximately 1,536,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,537,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,848.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 207,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

