VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.29

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 452020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

