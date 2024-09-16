VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $37.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $34.00. 1,167,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

