Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.50

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 191413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIC
Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Victorian Plumbing Group
In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,530,796.39). Insiders own 62.68% of the company’s stock.
Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Victorian Plumbing Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.