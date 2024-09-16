Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Virtu Financial worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIRT stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

