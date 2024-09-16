VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at $42,543,369.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VSE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in VSE by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth $48,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.61. VSE has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

